Things to like: hot edition

Gahhh…it is very warm. Also, I seem to be irritable. I mean, I don’t think I am, but I also think everything everyone says to me is terrible and meant to hurt my feelings ON PURPOSE and why is everyone I have ever met so mean? Like, EVERYONE? So the problem might be me. Or the problem might be the weather. Anyway, I am grateful to SarahJoy for sending me this nice list of likeable things to which I will endeavor to add.

546. When it’s warm enough to eat lunch outside, so I get a moment of tranquility in the middle of the day.

553. Raffles

554. Children fake laughing because the grownups are laughing

555. Saline nasal spray (I said I was trying)

556. The dog who lives down the hall from me, whose name is Fleetwood

557. Pumice stones or any type of exfoliant really

558. Documentaries that aren’t very serious

559. When someone I’ve known for a while reveals a hidden cache of knowledge I wasn’t previously aware of