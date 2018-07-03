Bio

Things to like: hot edition

Gahhh…it is very warm. Also, I seem to be irritable. I mean, I don’t think I am, but I also think everything everyone says to me is terrible and meant to hurt my feelings ON PURPOSE and why is everyone I have ever met so mean? Like, EVERYONE? So the problem might be me. Or the problem might be the weather. Anyway, I am grateful to SarahJoy for sending me this nice list of likeable things to which I will endeavor to add.

546. When it’s warm enough to eat lunch outside, so I get a moment of tranquility in the middle of the day.

547. Quiet, beautiful mornings when the sun is shining and you know it’s going to be a nice day.

548. When the train pulls up and you discover it has more carriages than you were expecting, so there is less crowding.

Ok, me again, really trying here:

549. Serviceberries

550. Dog lifejackets

551. Garlic scapes
552. The exact right amount of blankets for the temperature
553. Raffles
554. Children fake laughing because the grownups are laughing
555. Saline nasal spray (I said I was trying)
556. The dog who lives down the hall from me, whose name is Fleetwood
557. Pumice stones or any type of exfoliant really
558. Documentaries that aren’t very serious
559. When someone I’ve known for a while reveals a hidden cache of knowledge I wasn’t previously aware of

One Response to “Things to like: hot edition”

  • frederique says:

    These are good ones. I hate humanity at the moment so I will add only one

    – Japan playing their heart out during their 2018 World Cup elimination game against Belgiume.

    July 3rd, 2018 at 2:33 pm

