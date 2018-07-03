July 3rd, 2018
Things to like: hot edition
Gahhh…it is very warm. Also, I seem to be irritable. I mean, I don’t think I am, but I also think everything everyone says to me is terrible and meant to hurt my feelings ON PURPOSE and why is everyone I have ever met so mean? Like, EVERYONE? So the problem might be me. Or the problem might be the weather. Anyway, I am grateful to SarahJoy for sending me this nice list of likeable things to which I will endeavor to add.
546. When it’s warm enough to eat lunch outside, so I get a moment of tranquility in the middle of the day.
547. Quiet, beautiful mornings when the sun is shining and you know it’s going to be a nice day.
548. When the train pulls up and you discover it has more carriages than you were expecting, so there is less crowding.
Ok, me again, really trying here:
549. Serviceberries
550. Dog lifejackets
These are good ones. I hate humanity at the moment so I will add only one
– Japan playing their heart out during their 2018 World Cup elimination game against Belgiume.July 3rd, 2018 at 2:33 pm
Leave a Reply