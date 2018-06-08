Liking things: Needed now more than ever

Times are dark in Ontario. I worked very hard to get to the polling station yesterday and somehow felt that doing so would solve everything. It didn’t. I’m not sure what to do next, so in the meantime I’ve been polling my colleagues for things they like. We need all the cheering up we can get…

Jane

533. Getting into a hot car

534. Ed’s ice cream cone

Ken

535. Standup paddleboarding in the sunset in Lake Ontario

536. Kayaking around an island in a thunderstorm in Georgian bay

537. Washing dishes by hand

Dylan

538. strangers smiling at each other on the street

539. seeing a band/musician live and having that experience of a song make you appreciate/enjoy the recording even more

RR

540. cold pie

541. Pingu

542. Classic Frosties

543. New-fangled vanilla Frosties, surprisingly

544. My balcony

545. Coming down the stairs just as the subway pulls up