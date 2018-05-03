Thanks to Zainab–expert liker and enthusiast extraordinaire–for sending these along… Please keep those contributions coming!

512. When your city comes together after tragedy – when you refuse to let hate win

513. Being Canadian

514. Walking around my home after the cleaning lady has done her magic

515. Tea made in a teapot

516. Earl grey tea with a hint of vanilla or lavender

517. Keanu Reeves

518. My new bed–bigger, fancier, and very comfy

519. A California Cabernet Sauvignon namely the McManis one

520. Newborn babies and how they just snuggle into you

521. Indian food especially a good Korma

522. My hairdresser – worth her weight in gold

523. My hearty Orchids that refuse to die and only need to be watered every 7-10 days

524. My instantpot – electric pressure cooker

525. Making a dish that would take me 3-4 hours in 30 minutes in my instantpot

526. Going to see the ballet- The Eifman Russian ballet company is amazing

527. The feeling when you wake up a few mins (not more) before your alarm and you feel like a superstar as you got up on your own terms

528. The Raptors

529. The Habs

530. TFC- Toronto Football Club

531. When you you hear ABBA is going to make new music

532. A fresh manicure and pedicure in the spring time when you can wear flip flops home

Yay!!