May 3rd, 2018
May Likes
Thanks to Zainab–expert liker and enthusiast extraordinaire–for sending these along… Please keep those contributions coming!
512. When your city comes together after tragedy – when you refuse to let hate win
513. Being Canadian
514. Walking around my home after the cleaning lady has done her magic
515. Tea made in a teapot
516. Earl grey tea with a hint of vanilla or lavender
517. Keanu Reeves
518. My new bed–bigger, fancier, and very comfy
519. A California Cabernet Sauvignon namely the McManis one
520. Newborn babies and how they just snuggle into you
521. Indian food especially a good Korma
522. My hairdresser – worth her weight in gold
523. My hearty Orchids that refuse to die and only need to be watered every 7-10 days
524. My instantpot – electric pressure cooker
525. Making a dish that would take me 3-4 hours in 30 minutes in my instantpot
526. Going to see the ballet- The Eifman Russian ballet company is amazing
527. The feeling when you wake up a few mins (not more) before your alarm and you feel like a superstar as you got up on your own terms
528. The Raptors
529. The Habs
530. TFC- Toronto Football Club
531. When you you hear ABBA is going to make new music
532. A fresh manicure and pedicure in the spring time when you can wear flip flops home
Yay!!
