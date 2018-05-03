Bio

May 3rd, 2018

May Likes

Thanks to Zainab–expert liker and enthusiast extraordinaire–for sending these along… Please keep those contributions coming!

512. When your city comes together after tragedy – when you refuse to let hate win

513. Being Canadian 
 
514. Walking around my home after the cleaning lady has done her magic
 
515. Tea made in a teapot
 
516. Earl grey tea with a hint of vanilla or lavender 
 
517. Keanu Reeves
 
518. My new bed–bigger, fancier, and very comfy
 
519. A California Cabernet Sauvignon namely the McManis one 
 
520. Newborn babies and how they just snuggle into you
 
521. Indian food especially a good Korma
 
522. My hairdresser – worth her weight in gold 
 
523.  My hearty Orchids that refuse to die and only need to be watered every 7-10 days 
 
524. My instantpot – electric pressure cooker 
 
525. Making a dish that would take me 3-4 hours in 30 minutes in my instantpot 
 
526. Going to see the ballet- The Eifman Russian ballet company is amazing 
 
527. The feeling when you wake up a few mins (not more) before your alarm and you feel like a superstar as you got up on your own terms 
 
528. The Raptors
 
529. The Habs
 
530. TFC- Toronto Football Club
 
531. When you you hear ABBA is going to make new music 
 
532. A fresh manicure and pedicure in the spring time when you can wear flip flops home
Yay!!

So Much Love by Rebecca Rosenblum

Now and Next

