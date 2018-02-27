Still liking

I’m not even going to get into how things are going for me, but at least there are still things to like…onwards! And, if I haven’t already been clear about this, contributions to the list from one and all are very welcome–are in fact one of the things I like most in the whole world. Please, hit me up!

From Fred

475. Instagram stories

476. the smell of lavender

477. the part of yoga where you just lie there

478. slightly too many pillows on the bed

479. extremely long showers

Group project contributions from Team RVC (myself, Fred, Mel and Zai)

480. dorm life

481. ice storms

482. Annie’s (ancient and defunct dance club in Montreal)

483. Princess Diana

484. Clinque bonuses

485. hair mascara

486. glitter

487. Party of Five

488. Namur, Quebec

489. cheese curds

490. Biore nose strips (the old, best kind)