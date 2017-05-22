I still like things; how about you?

So much going on, and not enough hours in the day, but

331. Sleeping until I just wake up because I’m not tired anymore

332. When a stranger overhears my joke and laughs

333. Overhearing a stranger tell a good joke

334. Black beans

335. Flipping channels and randomly hitting something I actually want to see that has only just started

336. The sugar crystals at the top of the maple syrup bottle

337. When they throw in a few samples at Sephora

338. Sephora

339. The smell of strawberries in season (out-of-season/imported strawberries don’t have a smell, have you noticed that?)

340. The smell of lilacs

341. Running into a friend on a crowded street in a big city

342. Kitty feet

343. The smell of grass-clippings mixed with the smell of gas from a lawn-mower

344. Getting a nacho with so much cheese on it

345. When the neighbours stop being noisy exactly when I want to go to sleep

346. Said the Whale

347. The thrill of the passed-appetizers hunt

348. Unexpected money, even a tiny bit

349. Coupons

350. Shoppers Optimum points