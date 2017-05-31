Good stuff

From Fred

351. The caramel sauce at Starbucks

352. camera tripods

353. listening to audio books on the tram

354. false eyelashes (on other people)

From Anne-Michelle

355. thinking the candy package is empty and then there’s one more piece.

356. sneezing when you really wanteds to sneeze.

357. mallory ortberg

358. not having to explain yourself.

359. rose wine (no accent aigus here)

From Corinna

360. toddlers’/preschoolers’ hands: pudgy with baby fat and still small, but so much more capable. And they make the most unusual gestures and hold them in the most unusual ways (a result of them still figuring out how to use their hands, I guess).

361. The smell of lily of the valley

362. When you can smell wisteria from up the street

363. The backs of Toronto’s older brick houses. Such lovely streetscapes in alleyways

364. Basil. The smell. The taste.

365. Cake

366. Walking on grass in bare feet

367. Toronto

368. Good hugs

369. The rocks and minerals section of the ROM

370. Supersoft kid leather

371. Round stones

372. When strange cats on the street let you pet them

From Colette

373. Bird song (or is it ‘birdsong’?)

374. periwinkle (word and bloom).

From Craig

375. The first scoop of yogurt from a freshly opened container.

376. A song coming on your mp3 player that is the exact b.p.m. at which you are jogging.

From Julie

377. Girls’ weekend

378. Going to the spa

379. Traveling

380. Reading on the deck

381. Yoga

382. Laughing

383. Camping

384. Hiking

385. Going to bed early

386. Going out to eat

387. Online shopping

388. Swimming

389. Learning new things

390. Organizing

391. Walking

392. Being near the water

393. Going to the beach

394. Being barefoot

395. Singing in the car

396. Sunshine

397. Watching Netflix

398. Thunder and lightning storms

399. Dogs

400. Ice cream

401. Vacation days

402. Getting up early

403. Coffee

404. Summertime

405. Fall leaves

406. Drive-through parking spots

And me again…

407. Aziz Ansari

408. flossing

409. cats’ toes

410. really good book club discussions

411. salt

412. bathtubs

413. lilacs

414. a well-arranged centrepiece

415. hotels

416. being dirty from gardening