May 31st, 2017
Good stuff
From Fred
351. The caramel sauce at Starbucks
352. camera tripods
353. listening to audio books on the tram
354. false eyelashes (on other people)
From Anne-Michelle
355. thinking the candy package is empty and then there’s one more piece.
356. sneezing when you really wanteds to sneeze.
357. mallory ortberg
358. not having to explain yourself.
359. rose wine (no accent aigus here)
From Corinna
360. toddlers’/preschoolers’ hands: pudgy with baby fat and still small, but so much more capable. And they make the most unusual gestures and hold them in the most unusual ways (a result of them still figuring out how to use their hands, I guess).
361. The smell of lily of the valley
362. When you can smell wisteria from up the street
363. The backs of Toronto’s older brick houses. Such lovely streetscapes in alleyways
364. Basil. The smell. The taste.
365. Cake
366. Walking on grass in bare feet
367. Toronto
368. Good hugs
369. The rocks and minerals section of the ROM
370. Supersoft kid leather
371. Round stones
372. When strange cats on the street let you pet them
From Colette
373. Bird song (or is it ‘birdsong’?)
374. periwinkle (word and bloom).
From Craig
375. The first scoop of yogurt from a freshly opened container.
376. A song coming on your mp3 player that is the exact b.p.m. at which you are jogging.
From Julie
377. Girls’ weekend
378. Going to the spa
379. Traveling
380. Reading on the deck
381. Yoga
382. Laughing
383. Camping
384. Hiking
385. Going to bed early
386. Going out to eat
387. Online shopping
388. Swimming
389. Learning new things
390. Organizing
391. Walking
392. Being near the water
393. Going to the beach
394. Being barefoot
395. Singing in the car
396. Sunshine
397. Watching Netflix
398. Thunder and lightning storms
399. Dogs
400. Ice cream
401. Vacation days
402. Getting up early
403. Coffee
404. Summertime
405. Fall leaves
406. Drive-through parking spots
And me again…
407. Aziz Ansari
408. flossing
409. cats’ toes
410. really good book club discussions
411. salt
412. bathtubs
413. lilacs
414. a well-arranged centrepiece
415. hotels
416. being dirty from gardening
Does this mean you are watching Master of None??? I wish wed watched it before we went to Italy :)June 1st, 2017 at 4:10 am
Also…
Cold showersJune 1st, 2017 at 4:55 am
Sparkling water
Koalas
90s workout videos on youtube
Izombie
Bubble wands
Navy blue eyeliner
I love that you love flossing too!June 1st, 2017 at 7:24 pm
