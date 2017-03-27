1000 things: still likeable

From Josée Sigouin

307. Jazz instrumentals

308. Kekou’s dark chocolate-ginger sorbet

309. Riding a bike in a breezy dress on a sizzling day

310. Plain Greek yogourt mixed with cranberry sauce

311. Rediscovering an obscure song from decades ago

312. Banana sices dressed with fresh mint

313. Nina Simone

314. Cold-brewed green tea

315. Breakfast on the balcony

316. Mozzarella melted on a hot-cross bun, with a side of apple

317. A riot of colours – garden, painting, collage, fabric, etc.

318. Clementine sections dipped in Greek yoghourt & pumpkin seeds

319. Melody Gardot

320. Beets – the redder, the better

322. Night-scented stocks

323. Ataulfo mango slices sprinkled with Thai basil flower buds

And from me, because why not:

324. Seeing anybody learn anything brand new (but especially a cat)

325. Succeeding at paperwork

326. Figs

327. Chinooks

328. spumoni ice cream

329. going to bed when you’re really tired

330. finding something I thought I’d lost

331. how Lily Tomlin looks better and better as she ages–maybe that will happen to us all?