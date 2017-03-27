March 27th, 2017
1000 things: still likeable
From Josée Sigouin
307. Jazz instrumentals
308. Kekou’s dark chocolate-ginger sorbet
309. Riding a bike in a breezy dress on a sizzling day
310. Plain Greek yogourt mixed with cranberry sauce
311. Rediscovering an obscure song from decades ago
312. Banana sices dressed with fresh mint
313. Nina Simone
314. Cold-brewed green tea
315. Breakfast on the balcony
316. Mozzarella melted on a hot-cross bun, with a side of apple
317. A riot of colours – garden, painting, collage, fabric, etc.
318. Clementine sections dipped in Greek yoghourt & pumpkin seeds
319. Melody Gardot
320. Beets – the redder, the better
322. Night-scented stocks
323. Ataulfo mango slices sprinkled with Thai basil flower buds
And from me, because why not:
324. Seeing anybody learn anything brand new (but especially a cat)
325. Succeeding at paperwork
326. Figs
327. Chinooks
328. spumoni ice cream
329. going to bed when you’re really tired
330. finding something I thought I’d lost
331. how Lily Tomlin looks better and better as she ages–maybe that will happen to us all?
