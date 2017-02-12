Long live 1000 things we like

I wondered if 1000 Things We Like 2017 might peter out due to lack of interest, but you guys really rallied–nice work. Here are some things you like:

From Claire

284. Ziploc bags

285. dead leaves

From Paul S

286. Forgetting everything except the present at the pinnacle of a long run.

287. Being incapsulated by music at a perfect concert.

288. Landing safely and smoothly after a turbulent flight.

289. Having your dog sleep on your chest.

290. A significant other massaging your scalp with their fingertips.

291. A pleasant forest trail dappled with mid-afternoon sunlight through the canopy.

292. Kaytranada

From Fred

293. Ginger Tea

294. Hans Rosling (RIP, but check out his Ted Talk)

295. going to the ballet

296. downhill skiing (I just recently rediscovered this)

297. the song “New York Minute” by Don Henley

298. teaspoons

299. cleaning out your purse

300. Contigo travel mugs (quality stuff)

301. Drake’s third mixtape (So Far Gone)

302. Photos taken in 1987

303. Beach holidays

304. Reading Wikipedia articles about Space Travel

305. Paintings of Napoleon

306. Cherry pie

From