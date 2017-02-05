Hey, whatever happened to 1000 things we like?

It’s been a while–dark times, but also busy times. Don’t worry, there actually are still things to like. To whit:

From Joe Dague

260. the album Graceland, by Paul Simon

From RR

261. Against Me

262. new sheets

263. watching a cat figure something out

264. when my niece gives me orders: “Becca, come!” “Becca, lie down!”

265. licorice allsorts

266. jam

267. pineapple

268. bees

269. Pokemon Go, even in the cold

270. Evees (the cutest Pokemon, for my money)

271. just a tiny nap on the subway

272. hugging someone wearing a parka–so cuddly!

273. getting home after a long day

274. malls

275. Bellinis

276. the satisfying consistency of chain restaurants

277. meeting new people

278. meeting new cats

279. Brie

280. wondering what a candy labelled in a foreign language will taste like

281. running, briefly

282. watching snow from indoors

283. when a broken thing is fixed

What do you like?