February 5th, 2017
Hey, whatever happened to 1000 things we like?
It’s been a while–dark times, but also busy times. Don’t worry, there actually are still things to like. To whit:
From Joe Dague
260. the album Graceland, by Paul Simon
From RR
261. Against Me
262. new sheets
263. watching a cat figure something out
264. when my niece gives me orders: “Becca, come!” “Becca, lie down!”
265. licorice allsorts
266. jam
267. pineapple
268. bees
269. Pokemon Go, even in the cold
270. Evees (the cutest Pokemon, for my money)
271. just a tiny nap on the subway
272. hugging someone wearing a parka–so cuddly!
273. getting home after a long day
274. malls
275. Bellinis
276. the satisfying consistency of chain restaurants
277. meeting new people
278. meeting new cats
279. Brie
280. wondering what a candy labelled in a foreign language will taste like
281. running, briefly
282. watching snow from indoors
283. when a broken thing is fixed
– Forgetting everything except the present at the pinnacle of a long run.
– Being incapsulated by music at a perfect concert.
– Landing safely and smoothly after a turbulent flight.
– Having your dog sleep on your chest.
– A significant other massaging your scalp with their fingertips.
– A pleasant forest trail dappled with mid-afternoon sunlight through the canopy.
– Kaytranada
– Ginger Tea
– Hans Rosling (RIP, but check out his Ted Talk)
– going to the ballet
– downhill skiing (I just recently rediscovered this)
– the song “New York Minute” by Don Henley
– teaspoons
– cleaning out your purse
– Contigo travel mugs (quality stuff)
– Drake’s first mixtape (So Far Gone)
– Photos taken in 1987
– Beach holidays
– Reading Wikipedia articles about Space Travel
– Paintings of Napoleon
– Cherry pie
Ok I have just been informed that So Far Gone is actually Drake's third mixtape, so please correct in the final list. Thank you!
