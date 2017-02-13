Guys, I’m having a book launch–like really, actually, getting celebrate my book in the flesh with people who supported me to get to this point, plus anyone else who is interested in the book or some free cheese. Please come!

The above is in Toronto, since that is where I live, but I’ll also be hitting the road at least a little bit to promote the book and connect with readers in other regions. It’ll be fun!

Here’s the schedule, if you are curious. Please note that the starred events aren’t public ones, and that this plan is still a work in progress–new events will be added, so if you are sad I’m not doing an event close to you, please let me know! I can’t promise it’ll work out, but knowing people will come to an event is definitely a deciding factor in the event existing or not, so it’s worth getting in touch!

March 22: Book launch!

*March 24: Guest Lecture at Laurentian University at Georgian College in Barrie

March 29: Incite reading series in Vancouver with Lori McNulty and Janet Rogers

*April 3: Guest Lecture at St. Jerome’s University in Waterloo

April 6-9: GritLit Festival in Hamilton

April 19: Pivot at the Steady in Toronto

April 22: Toronto launch of Making Room with Amy Jones and Ayelet Tsabari (technically, this isn’t an SML date, as I’ll be reading from an older story included in their anthology. But I’m including it anyway!)

April 27: Bibliobash in support of the Toronto Public Libary