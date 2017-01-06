1000 Things We Like: into triple digits

Colette Maitland says

78. Chickadees at the bird feeder

79. Multi-coloured Christmas lights

80. Quilts

81. The perfect butter tart

Mark Sampson says

82. My wife

83. New Year’s Eve parties

84. Star Wars nostalgia

85. Donairs

86. The West Wing Weekly Podcast Series

87. Fancy hotel rooms

88. Cask ale

89. Netflix

90. The New Yorker

91. Snow days

92. P.G. Wodehouse novels

93. Homemade biscuits with homemade jam on them.

94. Wine tours

95. Taking a break once I’ve earned it

96. Tweed coats

97. Preprandial cocktails

98. Working with smart people

99. Travelling to new cities and figuring out how to get around

And from me again, just to get us into the triple digits

100. Round numbers

101. The smell of sparklers

102. The smell of babies’ heads

103. Falling asleep on the subway and waking up just at my stop

104. licorice spice tea

105. expensive moisturizers that promise to make me live forever

106. the charity coin collectors where the coin spins around and around

107. seeing I have a new text

108. Gruyere

109. chewing on pens

110. lip balm

111. Weekends