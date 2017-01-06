January 6th, 2017
1000 Things We Like: into triple digits
Colette Maitland says
78. Chickadees at the bird feeder
79. Multi-coloured Christmas lights
80. Quilts
81. The perfect butter tart
Mark Sampson says
82. My wife
83. New Year’s Eve parties
84. Star Wars nostalgia
85. Donairs
86. The West Wing Weekly Podcast Series
87. Fancy hotel rooms
88. Cask ale
89. Netflix
90. The New Yorker
91. Snow days
92. P.G. Wodehouse novels
93. Homemade biscuits with homemade jam on them.
94. Wine tours
95. Taking a break once I’ve earned it
96. Tweed coats
97. Preprandial cocktails
98. Working with smart people
99. Travelling to new cities and figuring out how to get around
And from me again, just to get us into the triple digits
100. Round numbers
101. The smell of sparklers
102. The smell of babies’ heads
103. Falling asleep on the subway and waking up just at my stop
104. licorice spice tea
105. expensive moisturizers that promise to make me live forever
106. the charity coin collectors where the coin spins around and around
107. seeing I have a new text
108. Gruyere
109. chewing on pens
110. lip balm
111. Weekends
I really need the McGill crew to step up here. Yes, I am calling them out!January 6th, 2017 at 2:52 pm
Star Trek: The Next Generation
OWL magazine
A diverse and well-organised sticker album
Calligraphy
People with red hair
Blue nail polish
I AM HERE FRED!
winter clementinesJanuary 6th, 2017 at 3:06 pm
dogs snoring
the fact that little staplers have appeared multiple times on multiple of these lists
sparing amounts of eggnog
recycling my christmas tree
buying many plane tickets all at once
good reviews
when people you’ve always liked turn out to also be really successful
almond butter
right after you’ve vaccuummed
zipping up very long boots
ice skating outside in a new american town and guessing who the other canadian-born skaters are
atomic fireball cinnamon candies
extra lip balm
finding toonies in my american purse(s)
very warm socks
very warm legwarmers
lindy hop
watching the dog run in her sleep
flavoured coffee (i know.)
hugging
