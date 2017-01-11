1000 Things We Like: Good night edition

Tonight I don’t particularly need cheering up, as i had a lovely time at the Brockton Reading Series and it’s not even cold in my apartment (or outside of it–I walked home without a hat!) Nevertheless, seeing the list expand and with such great things–both things I like too and those I don’t yet, because it’s nice to be reminded of the possibilities.

From Johnny Pigeau

183. Watching my cat bathe himself

From Zainab

184. Star Trek Voyager (I see Fred already has TNG listed )

185. Jean Luc Picard

186. Warm desserts

187. Ginger

188. Soft kisses

189. Foot massages

190. Catan

191. Tokyo Bar

192. Montreal

193. Baby laughs/giggles

194. Warm blankets

195. Fire pits

196. Dim Sum

197. Home cooked meals

198. Jurassic Park

199. Gingerbread

200. Calculus

201. Snail Mail that is not a bill

202. Notifications that you have a package waiting

203. Deep dish pizza

204. Metal water bottles

205. British TV shows

206. Vacations

207. Dinosaurs

208. Cheese

209. Montreal Bagels

210. Frittata

211. Getting carded now

212. Reunions

213. Ballet slippers

214. Ballet class

215. The Sound of Music

216. Cuddling

217. Historical Romances

218. Not waxing my legs in the winter

219. Hugs

220. Holding hands

221. Lip gloss

222. Red Lipstick

223. Names of paint eg Western Navajo

Julia Zarankin says

224. novels by Marilynne Robinson

225. holding a magnolia warbler in my hand

226. watching a displaying American woodcock

227. eating my mom’s borscht

228. letters in the mail

229. watching the mailman’s truck arrive

230. usable beautiful pottery

231. buying the ideal mug

232. writing letters

233. Chekhov’s Lady with a Lapdog

234. early Woody Allen movies

235. the first cup of coffee of the day

236. binoculars

237. bird t-shirts by Paul Riss

238. Marimekko bags

239. herring

240. cardamom buns

241. dense rye bread

242. the first red-winged blackbird of spring

Frédérique says

242. Almonds

243. Having a very satisfying imaginary conversation in your head

244. Construction paper

245. Icicles

246. Emojis

247. Toddler sneezes

248. Beauty Blenders (they work!)

249. Lesser awards shows (like People’s Choice or Golden Globes)

250. Justin Bieber’s Sorry (Yes, I said it!)

251. Very sharp kitchen knives

252. A hard copy of your local paper

253. The feeling of autonomy and control that driving a car provides

254. Logic puzzles in Tele 7 Jeux magazine

255. Pâté and baguette

256. The shape of the Orangina bottle

257. Lisa Frank stationery

258. A big map of the world

259. Top hats

We are more than one quarter of the way there!! Liking stuff is so easy once you get started!! Keep’em coming, guys!