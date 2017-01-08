1000 Things We Like: Cold Sunday Night Edition

Thanks so much for continuing to like things, you guys. The cold, coupled with having to go back to work tomorrow morning, when it will no doubt still be cold, is hell on my morale. So these really cheered me up. Enjoy these likes!

From Frederique Delapree

112. Star Trek: The Next Generation

113. OWL magazine

114. A diverse and well-organised sticker album

115. Calligraphy

116. People with red hair

117. Blue nail polish

From AMT

118. winter clementines

119. dogs snoring

120. the fact that little staplers have appeared multiple times on multiple of these lists

121. sparing amounts of eggnog

123. recycling my christmas tree

124. buying many plane tickets all at once

125. good reviews

126. when people you’ve always liked turn out to also be really successful

127. almond butter

128. right after you’ve vacuumed

129. zipping up very long boots

130. ice skating outside in a new american town and guessing who the other canadian-born skaters are

131. atomic fireball cinnamon candies

132. extra lip balm

133. finding toonies in my american purse(s)

134. very warm socks

135. very warm leg warmers

136. lindy hop

137. watching the dog run in her sleep

138. flavoured coffee (i know.)

139. hugging

From Alison Foster

140. watching people eat ice cream (extra bonus if the person is over 80 years old).

141. The print from my baby’s ear that gets left on my arm from breast-feeding).

142. Ear hair on babies.

143. Listening to a really good song really loudly on repeat for an entire car ride or road trip.

144. Opening up a suitcase that still smells like the last trip you took.

145. Fat cats.

146. Beer.

147. Butter tarts made by my parents.

148. Nice people.

149. Laughing with people.

150. Swimming/floating.

151. Long, hot showers.

152. Sleeping outside in the sun.

153. Learning how to do something.

154. The smell of new clothes.

155. Segue (both in language and the ride-y kind).

156. Segues.

157. Segways.

158. Sleeping.

159. Puns.

160. Online shopping.

161. In-store shopping.

162. Singing/playing music with others.

163. Singing/playing music by myself.

164. Listening to my daughter sing.

165. Sewing.

166. Falling asleep during yoga class.

167. When someone farts during yoga class.

168. Farting during yoga class.

169. Farting in general.

170. Going out for breakfast.

171. Stars.

172. The moon.

173. Science.

174. Math.

175. Art.

176. The relationship between math and art.

177. Making art.

178. Finding things that you’ve lost.

179. Making faces in the mirror.

180. Heated seats.

181. Watching TV with my husband at the end of the day when the kids are asleep.

182. Knowing that there are many more things that I like and that it may take the rest of my life to make a complete list.